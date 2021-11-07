Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.06

Bel Fuse Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BELF.A) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.06 per share on 1st of February. This makes the dividend yield 1.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Bel Fuse's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Bel Fuse's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 35.5%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 23%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Historic Dividend November 7th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.28 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.24. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.5% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bel Fuse has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Bel Fuse's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Bel Fuse has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

