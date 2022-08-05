Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of November, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This means the annual payment will be 0.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Bel Fuse's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Bel Fuse's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 9.0%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.5% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bel Fuse has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Bel Fuse's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bel Fuse's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Bel Fuse management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

