Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Bel Fuse (BELFB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 30.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $59.32 in the previous session. Bel Fuse has gained 76% since the start of the year compared to the 36.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 14.2% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 26, 2023, Bel Fuse reported EPS of $1.25 versus consensus estimate of $0.76.

For the current fiscal year, Bel Fuse is expected to post earnings of $4 per share on $668.34 million in revenues. This represents a -13.23% change in EPS on a 2.16% change in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Bel Fuse may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Bel Fuse has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.3X versus its peer group's average of 9.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Bel Fuse currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Bel Fuse meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Bel Fuse shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

