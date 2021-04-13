Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BELFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 55th quarter that BELFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.74, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BELFB was $18.74, representing a -18.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 197.46% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

BELFB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). BELFB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BELFB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

