Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BELFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 54th quarter that BELFA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BELFA was $14.85, representing a -13.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.19 and a 144.24% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

BELFA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). BELFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BELFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

