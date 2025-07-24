Bel Fuse Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 26.3% Sales Growth and Increased Earnings

Bel Fuse Inc. reported significant revenue growth and positive earnings for Q2 2025, driven by improved shipments and market recovery.

Bel Fuse Inc. reported strong preliminary financial results for Q2 and the first half of 2025, with net sales reaching $168.3 million, a 26.3% increase from $133.2 million in Q2 2024. Despite a slight decline in gross profit margin to 38.7% from 40.1%, the company achieved GAAP net earnings of $26.9 million, up from $18.8 million a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA also rose to $35.2 million, which is 20.9% of sales. CEO Farouq Tuweiq expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing them to improved operations and a recovery in certain market segments, particularly defense and aerospace. The forecast for Q3 anticipates net sales between $165 million and $180 million, with gross margins projected at 37% to 39%. The company cites strategic growth plans and resilience in a fluctuating market as reasons for optimism going forward.

Net sales increased by 26.3% to $168.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, indicating strong growth.

GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders rose from $18.8 million in Q2 2024 to $26.9 million in Q2 2025, demonstrating improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $35.2 million (20.9% of sales), up from $27.7 million (20.8% of sales) in Q2 2024, reflecting stable operational performance.

The company reported a gain of $4.1 million from the sale of its Glen Rock, PA building, which positively impacts financial results.

Gross profit margin decreased to 38.7% from 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Presentation of non-GAAP financial measures raises concerns about transparency and could lead investors to question the consistency and reliability of reported financial performance.

Increased selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales compared to the previous year, potentially impacting overall profitability.

What are Bel Fuse's Q2 2025 financial results?

Bel Fuse reported net sales of $168.3 million, up 26.3% from Q2 2024, with net earnings of $26.9 million.

How did Bel Fuse's gross profit margin change in Q2 2025?

The gross profit margin for Q2 2025 was 38.7%, down from 40.1% in Q2 2024.

What were the projections for Q3 2025?

Bel Fuse anticipates net sales between $165 million and $180 million, with gross margins of 37%-39% in Q3 2025.

What drove Bel Fuse's revenue growth in Q2 2025?

Increased on-time shipments and growth in defense, aerospace, and networking segments contributed to the revenue growth.

How can investors access the Bel Fuse Q2earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on July 25, 2025, accessible via phone or live webcast at their investor relations site.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bel Fuse Inc



. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025.







Second





Quarter





2025





Highlights









Net sales of $168.3 million compared to $133.2 million in Q2-24. Up 26.3% from Q2-24



Net sales of $168.3 million compared to $133.2 million in Q2-24. Up 26.3% from Q2-24



Gross profit margin of 38.7%, compared to 40.1% in Q2-24



Gross profit margin of 38.7%, compared to 40.1% in Q2-24



GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $26.9 million versus GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $18.8 million in Q2-24



GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $26.9 million versus GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $18.8 million in Q2-24



Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million (20.9% of sales) as compared to $27.7 million (20.8% of sales) in Q2-24



Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million (20.9% of sales) as compared to $27.7 million (20.8% of sales) in Q2-24



Gain of $4.1 million on Sale of Glen Rock, PA building















"We are pleased with our second quarter results, which exceeded expectations due to improved on-time shipments and enhanced intraquarter turns, reinforcing our thesis of growth for the year," said Farouq Tuweiq, President and CEO. "Gross margins aligned with guidance, reflecting operational stability. Strength was evident in defense and commercial aerospace applications, alongside a rebound in networking and distribution sales in certain segments, signaling recovery after nearly two years of inventory destocking.





"Tariffs minimally impacted performance, resulting in only $2.2 million of low-margin sales during the second quarter. We believe our ability to achieve solid results in uncertain times validates our strategic approach. For Q3, based on information available today, we anticipate net sales of $165-$180 million and gross margins of 37%-39%, driven by strong Q2 bookings and sequential growth expected in the second half."





"We remain optimistic about delivering value to our customers and shareholders as we navigate the evolving market dynamics," concluded Mr. Tuweiq.







Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA, adjust corresponding GAAP measures for provision for income taxes, other income/expense, net, interest income/expense, and depreciation and amortization, and also exclude, where applicable for the covered period presented in the financial statements, certain unusual or special items identified by management such as restructuring charges, gains/losses on sales of businesses and properties, acquisition related costs,





impairment charges, noncontrolling interest ("NCI") adjustments from fair value to redemption value, and





certain litigation costs



.



In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles





(which primarily relates to the amortization of fi





nite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the recent acquisition of Enercon)





, and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented



.



Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.









Conference Call







Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 25, 2025 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of at least 30 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13754675 after 12:30 pm ET, also for 30 days.







About Bel







Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, defense, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.







Company Contact:







Lynn Hutkin





Chief Financial Officer





ir@belf.com







Investor Contact:







Three Part Advisors





Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner





631-418-4339





jyoung@threepa.com; shooser@threepa.com







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter of 2025; our statements regarding our expectations for future periods generally including anticipated financial performance, projections and trends for the remainder of the 2025 year ahead and other future periods; our statements regarding future events, performance, plans, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, including statements regarding matters such as trends and expectations as to our sales, volumes, gross margin, products, product groups, customers, geographies and end markets; statements about uncertainty of the evolving tariff landscape, associated difficulties in forecasting, the Company’s estimates concerning Bel’s global sales and recently imposed tariffs, and the Company’s intention to continue to monitor the tariff landscape and assess potential alternatives; statements about anticipated continued strength in certain end markets, and views on the effects on the Company’s overall future performance; and statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding trends in the Company's business and industry and the markets in which Bel operates, and about broader market trends and the macroeconomic environment generally, and other statements regarding the Company's positioning, its strategies, future progress, investments, plans, targets, goals, and other focuses and initiatives, and the expected timing and potential benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Bel’s control. Bel’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements (including without limitation any of Bel’s projections) due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies, including any unanticipated difficulties, or unexpected or higher than anticipated expenditures, relating to Bel's November 2024 acquisition of Enercon, and including, without limitation, the risk that Bel is unable to integrate the Enercon business successfully or difficulties that result in the failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies within the expected time period (if at all); the possibility that the Bel’s intended acquisition of the remaining 20% stake in Enercon is not completed in accordance with the shareholders agreement as contemplated for any reason, and any resulting disruptions to Bel’s business and its currently 80% owned Enercon subsidiary as a result thereof; trends in demand which can affect Bel's products and results, including that demand in Enercon’s end markets can be cyclical, impacting the demand for Enercon’s products, which could be materially adversely affected by reductions in defense spending; the market concerns facing Bel's customers, and risks for the Company’s business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on Bel's products; the effects of business and economic conditions, and challenges impacting the macroeconomic environment generally and/or Bel's industry in particular; the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally, including the potential impact of inflationary pressures; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; the impact of public health crises; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with Bel's international operations, including Bel's substantial manufacturing operations in China, and following Bel’s November 2024 acquisition of Enercon , risks associated with operations in Israel, which may be adversely affected by political or economic instability, major hostilities or acts of terrorism in the region; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment including the potential effects of the imposition or modification of new or increased tariffs either by the U.S. government on foreign foreign imports or by a foreign government on U.S. exports related to the countries in which Bel transacts business and trade restrictions that may impact Bel, its customers and/or its suppliers, and risks associated with the evolving trade environment, trade restrictions, and changes in trade agreements, and general uncertainty about future changes in trade and tariff policy and the associated impacts of those changes; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. and applicable foreign legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws; and the risks detailed in Bel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed by Bel with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by Bel from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting Bel's business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bel’s views as of the date of this press release. Bel anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Bel undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bel’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Non-GAAP financial measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. For additional information about our use of non-GAAP financial measures in connection with our Incentive Compensation Program, please see the Executive Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) section appearing in our Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2025.







Website Information







We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.belfuse.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. We use our website as a means of disclosing material, otherwise non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.







[Financial tables follow]





















Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(1)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























June 30,

















June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























































































Net sales











$







168,299















$







133,205















$







320,537















$







261,295















Cost of sales













103,216

















79,809

















196,635

















159,821















Gross profit

















65,083





















53,396





















123,902





















101,474















As a % of net sales













38.7





%













40.1





%













38.7





%













38.8





%

















































































Research and development costs













8,104

















5,994

















15,326

















11,209













Selling, general and administrative expenses













30,914

















24,141

















60,421

















49,085













As a % of net sales













18.4





%













18.1





%













18.8





%













18.8





%









Restructuring charges













280

















638

















(2,653





)













703













Gain on sale of property













(4,075





)













-

















(4,075





)













-















Income from operations

















29,860





















22,623





















54,883





















40,477















As a % of net sales













17.7





%













17.0





%













17.1





%













15.5





%

















































































Interest expense













(3,993





)













(415





)













(8,145





)













(849





)









Interest income













264

















1,146

















539

















2,261













Other income (expense), net













7,568

















(471





)













10,207

















1,346















Earnings before income taxes

















33,699





















22,883





















57,484





















43,235























































































Provision for income taxes













6,906

















4,077

















12,369

















8,555













Effective tax rate













20.5





%













17.8





%













21.5





%













19.8





%











Net earnings











$







26,793















$







18,806















$







45,115















$







34,680















As a % of net sales













15.9





%













14.1





%













14.1





%













13.3





%

















































































Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest













822

















-

















1,660

















-













Redemption value adjustment attributable to noncontrolling interest













(890





)













-

















(1,280





)













-















Net earnings attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders











$







26,861















$







18,806















$







44,735















$







34,680

























































































Weighted average number of shares outstanding:











































































Class A common shares - basic and diluted















2,115





















2,124





















2,115





















2,131















Class B common shares - basic and diluted















10,551





















10,492





















10,504





















10,551

























































































Net earnings per common share:











































































Class A common shares - basic and diluted









$







2.03















$







1.43















$







3.39















$







2.61















Class B common shares - basic and diluted









$







2.14















$







1.50















$







3.58















$







2.76























(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(1)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, unaudited)





























June 30, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















Assets













































Current assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





59,284













$





68,253













Held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities













-

















950













Accounts receivable, net













121,241

















111,376













Inventories













164,648

















161,370













Other current assets













33,442

















31,581















Total current assets

















378,615





















373,530















Property, plant and equipment, net













48,704

















47,879













Right-of-use assets













23,930

















25,125













Related-party note receivable













3,715

















2,937













Equity method investment













10,284

















9,265













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













436,292

















439,984













Other assets













49,040

















51,069















Total assets











$







950,580















$







949,789

























































Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity













































Current liabilities:











































Accounts payable









$





53,685













$





49,182













Operating lease liability, current













8,688

















7,954













Other current liabilities













61,709

















70,933















Total current liabilities

















124,082





















128,069















Long-term debt













250,000

















287,500













Operating lease liability, long-term













16,387

















17,763













Other liabilities













74,402

















75,295















Total liabilities

















464,871





















508,627

















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

















80,966





















80,586

















Stockholders' equity

















404,743





















360,576

















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity











$







950,580















$







949,789























(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(1)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands, unaudited)





























Six Months Ended

























June 30,

























2025

















2024























































Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net earnings









$





45,115













$





34,680













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













13,284

















7,123













Stock-based compensation













2,900

















1,775













Amortization of deferred financing costs













692

















27













Deferred income taxes













(861





)













(2,930





)









Net unrealized gains on foreign currency revaluation













(12,913





)













(355





)









Gain on sale of property













(4,075





)













-













Other, net













1,595

















652













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable, net













(8,203





)













2,805













Unbilled receivables













(1,400





)













6,887













Inventories













(122





)













7,972













Accounts payable













3,511

















(4,026





)









Accrued expenses













(8,641





)













(14,147





)









Accrued restructuring costs













(5,075





)













(1,553





)









Income taxes payable













2,143

















4,517













Other operating assets/liabilities, net













914

















(5,083





)











Net cash provided by operating activities

















28,864





















38,344























































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(6,718





)













(4,278





)









Purchases of held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities













-

















(122,345





)









Proceeds from held to maturity securities













950

















101,071













Investment in related party notes receivable













(778





)













(633





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment













4,867

















229















Net cash used in investing activities

















(1,679









)

















(25,956









)



















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Dividends paid to common stockholders













(1,660





)













(1,674





)









Deferred financing costs













(681





)













-













Repayments of long-term debt













(42,500





)













-













Proceeds of long-term debt













5,000

















-













Purchases of common stock













-

















(14,175





)











Net cash used in financing activities

















(39,841









)

















(15,849









)



















































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













3,687

















(934





)

















































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(8,969





)













(4,395





)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period













68,253

















89,371















Cash and cash equivalents - end of period











$







59,284















$







84,976































































































Supplementary information:









































Cash paid during the period for:









































Income taxes, net of refunds received









$





11,422













$





8,277













Interest payments









$





8,188













$





1,985













ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations









$





1,502













$





4,239





















(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(1)









Product Group Highlights









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)



























Sales













Gross Margin





















Q2-25













Q2-24













% Change













Q2-25













Q2-24













Basis Point Change













Power Solutions and Protection









$





86,799













$





58,551

















48.2





%













41.9





%













45.7





%













(380





)









Connectivity Solutions













59,202

















57,822

















2.4





%













39.2





%













38.9





%













30













Magnetic Solutions













22,298

















16,832

















32.5





%













28.7





%













26.4





%













230













Total









$





168,299













$





133,205

















26.3





%













38.7





%













40.1





%













(140





)





























Sales













Gross Margin





















YTD June 2025













YTD June 2024













% Change













YTD June 2025













YTD June 2024













Basis Point Change













Power Solutions and Protection









$





169,853

















118,798

















43.0





%













42.2





%













44.8





%













(260





)









Connectivity Solutions













109,932

















112,107

















-1.9





%













38.6





%













37.6





%













100













Magnetic Solutions













40,752

















30,390

















34.1





%













26.9





%













21.8





%













510













Total









$





320,537













$





261,295

















22.7





%













38.7





%













38.8





%













(10





)

















(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(





1)









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA





(2)(3)









(in thousands, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























June 30,

















June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























































































GAAP Net earnings











$







26,793















$







18,806















$







45,115















$







34,680















Provision for income taxes













6,906

















4,077

















12,369

















8,555













Other income/expense, net













(7,568





)













471

















(10,207





)













(1,346





)









Interest income













(264





)













(1,146





)













(539





)













(2,261





)









Interest expense













3,993

















415

















8,145

















849















GAAP Operating Income











$







29,860















$







22,623















$







54,883















$







40,477















Restructuring charges













280

















638

















(2,653





)













703













Amortization of inventory step-up













799

















-

















1,757

















-













Gain on sale of property













(4,075





)













-

















(4,075





)













-













Stock-based compensation













1,721

















971

















2,900

















1,775















Non-GAAP Operating Income











$







28,585















$







24,232















$







52,812















$







42,955















Depreciation and amortization













6,600

















3,439

















13,284

















7,123















Adjusted EBITDA











$







35,185















$







27,671















$







66,096















$







50,078















% of net sales













20.9





%













20.8





%













20.6





%













19.2





%

















































































(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. See the section above captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.









(3) In the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles (which primarily relates to the amortization of finite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the recent acquisition of Enercon), and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented.























Bel Fuse Inc.









Supplementary Information





(1)









Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures





(2)(4)









(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)



















The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

















Reconciling Items













Earnings before taxes

















Provision for income taxes

















Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders

















Class A EPS







(









3)



















Class B EPS







(









3)



















Earnings before taxes

















Provision for income taxes

















Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders

















Class A EPS







(









3)



















Class B EPS







(









3)



























































































































































































GAAP measures











$







33,699















$







6,906















$







26,861















$







2.03















$







2.14















$







22,883















$







4,077















$







18,806















$







1.43















$







1.50















Restructuring charges













280

















48

















232

















0.02

















0.02

















638

















153

















485

















0.04

















0.04













Redemption value adjustment on redeemable NCI













-

















-

















(890





)













(0.07





)













(0.07





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Amortization of inventory step-up













799

















184

















615

















0.05

















0.05

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Gain on sale of property













(4,075





)













(937





)













(3,138





)













(0.24





)













(0.25





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Stock-based compensation













1,721

















354

















1,367

















0.10

















0.11

















972

















200

















772

















0.06

















0.06













Amortization of intangibles













3,697

















647

















3,050

















0.23

















0.24

















1,148

















239

















909

















0.07

















0.07













Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses













(9,250





)













(2,127





)













(7,123





)













(0.54





)













(0.57





)













370

















80

















290

















0.02

















0.02















Non-GAAP measures











$







26,871















$







5,075















$







20,974















$







1.58















$







1.67















$







26,011















$







4,749















$







21,262















$







1.61















$







1.70





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

















Reconciling Items













Earnings before taxes

















Provision for income taxes

















Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders

















Class A EPS







(









3)



















Class B EPS







(









3)



















Earnings before taxes

















Provision for income taxes

















Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders

















Class A EPS







(









3)



















Class B EPS







(









3)



























































































































































































GAAP measures











$







57,484















$







12,369















$







44,735















$







3.39















$







3.58















$







43,235















$







8,555















$







34,680















$







2.61















$







2.76















Restructuring charges













(2,653





)













(323





)













(2,330





)













(0.18





)













(0.19





)













703

















163

















540

















0.04

















0.04













Redemption value adjustment on redeemable NCI













-

















-

















(1,280





)













(0.10





)













(0.10





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Amortization of inventory step-up













1,757

















404

















1,353

















0.10

















0.11

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Gain on sale of property













(4,075





)













(937





)













(3,138





)













(0.24





)













(0.25





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Stock-based compensation













2,900

















597

















2,303

















0.18

















0.18

















1,776

















366

















1,410

















0.11

















0.11













Amortization of intangibles













7,383

















1,295

















6,088

















0.46

















0.49

















2,542

















503

















2,039

















0.15

















0.16













Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses













(12,913





)













(2,995





)













(9,918





)













(0.75





)













(0.79





)













(529





)













(127





)













(402





)













(0.03





)













(0.03





)











Non-GAAP measures











$







49,883















$







10,410















$







37,813















$







2.86















$







3.02















$







47,727















$







9,460















$







38,267















$







2.89















$







3.04

























(1)



The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











(2)



In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. See the section above captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.











(3)



Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.











(4)



In the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles (which primarily relates to the amortization of finite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the recent acquisition of Enercon), and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented.







