Bel Fuse Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA):

Earnings: -$1.80 million in Q4 vs. $12.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q4 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bel Fuse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.04 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Revenue: $149.86 million in Q4 vs. $140.01 million in the same period last year.

