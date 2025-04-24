Bel Fuse Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.87 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $15.87 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bel Fuse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.84 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $152.24 million from $128.09 million last year.

Bel Fuse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.87 Mln. vs. $15.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $152.24 Mln vs. $128.09 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.