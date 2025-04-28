Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.06 for Class A and $0.07 for Class B Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. declares quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 and $0.07 per share for Class A and B shares, respectively.

Bel Fuse Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share for Class A common shares and $0.07 per share for Class B common shares, payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2025. The company has approximately 12.67 million common shares outstanding, comprising 2.11 million Class A shares and 10.55 million Class B shares. Bel Fuse designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of electronic products used in various industries, including networking, telecommunications, computing, military, and automotive. The company operates globally and offers products across Magnetic Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, and Connectivity Solutions sectors.

Potential Positives

Bel Fuse Inc. has declared regular quarterly cash dividends, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The cash dividends of $0.06 and $0.07 per share for Class A and Class B common shares, respectively, may enhance investor confidence in the company’s financial stability and performance.

The dividends are scheduled to be paid to shareholders in August 2025, which demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining shareholder engagement and satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of cash dividends, while generally positive, may indicate limited available capital for reinvestment into growth initiatives, potentially signaling a lack of aggressive expansion or innovation strategies.



The dividend amounts ($0.06 for Class A and $0.07 for Class B) may be viewed as low by investors, especially in comparison to industry standards or previous payouts, leading to potential dissatisfaction among shareholders.



Declaring dividends could suggest that the company is prioritizing short-term returns over long-term strategic investments, which may adversely affect future growth prospects.

FAQ

What are the declared cash dividends for Bel Fuse Inc.?

Bel Fuse Inc. declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 for Class A shares and $0.07 for Class B shares.

When will the cash dividends be payable?

The cash dividends are payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

What is the total number of common shares outstanding for Bel Fuse?

Bel Fuse has approximately 12,667,000 common shares outstanding, comprising 2,115,000 Class A and 10,552,000 Class B shares.

What industries does Bel Fuse serve with its products?

Bel Fuse serves the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

Where is Bel Fuse Inc. headquartered?

Bel Fuse Inc. is headquartered at 300 Executive Dr, Suite 300, West Orange, NJ 07052.

$BELFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $BELFA stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BELFA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BELFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB)



today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.





Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025.





Bel currently has approximately 12,667,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,115,000 are Class A common shares and 10,552,000 are Class B common shares.







About Bel







Bel (





www.belfuse.com





) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and e-Mobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.







Bel Fuse Inc.







300 Executive Dr, Suite 300





West Orange, NJ 07052









www.belfuse.com









tel 201.432.0463







Investor Contact:







Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young





Three Part Advisors, LLC





(631) 418-4339







Company Contact:







Lynn Hutkin





VP of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations









ir@belf.com







