Bel Fuse Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Manesar, India

Bel Fuse Inc. opens a new facility in Manesar, India, enhancing manufacturing capacity and geographic diversification following the Enercon acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. announced the grand opening of a new manufacturing facility in Manesar, Gurugram, India, marking a significant step following its acquisition of Enercon in November 2024. The new facility replaces the original Enercon factory, which has expanded its workforce from 17 to over 200 associates since its opening in 2018. This site will allow Bel's Power Solutions and Protection segment to double its manufacturing capacity in India, enhancing the company's presence outside of China and offering more options to customers. Dan Bernstein, President and CEO of Bel, expressed excitement about the facility's opening and its role in diversifying Bel's manufacturing footprint, while Eyal Shary, CEO of Enercon, commended the team for keeping the project on track during the acquisition.

Potential Positives

Bel Fuse Inc. has officially opened a new facility in Manesar, Gurugram, India, enhancing its manufacturing capacity and footprint outside of China.

This expansion will enable the Power Solutions and Protection segment to double its manufacturing capacity in India, which is significant for meeting growing customer demand.

The project demonstrates Bel's commitment to geographic diversification and strategic growth following its acquisition of Enercon, enhancing operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the opening of a new facility, potentially overshadowing any challenges or issues faced during the acquisition of Enercon or other operational concerns.



The emphasis on doubling manufacturing capacity may raise expectations from stakeholders and investors for immediate performance improvements, which could lead to dissatisfaction if not met.



There is no mention of specific challenges the company faced in executing the project or any ongoing issues related to the acquisition, which could suggest a lack of transparency.

FAQ

What is the significance of Bel Fuse's new facility in India?

The new facility in Manesar will double Bel's manufacturing capacity in India and enhance geographic diversification.

When did Bel Fuse acquire Enercon?

Bel Fuse acquired Enercon in November 2024, prior to the opening of the new facility.

How many associates does the new facility in India support?

The new facility supports over 200 associates, expanding from the original Enercon workforce.

What industries does Bel Fuse's products serve?

Bel Fuse's products serve multiple industries, including defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and automotive sectors.

Who can be contacted for investor relations at Bel Fuse?

Lynn Hutkin, VP of Financial Reporting & Investor Relations, can be contacted for investor relations inquiries.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bel Fuse Inc



. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) (“Bel” or the “Company”) today announced the grand opening of its new facility in Manesar, Gurugram, India, a critical milestone following Bel’s acquisition of Enercon in November 2024. The original Enercon factory in India, which this replaces, was opened in 2018 and grew from 17 associates to over 200 associates today. The new facility will enable our Power Solutions and Protection segment to double its manufacturing capacity in India. This expands the overall Bel footprint outside of China thus providing more optionality for our customers.





Dan Bernstein, President and CEO of Bel, commented, “We’re excited to be celebrating the opening of our new facility in India. This project was underway by the Enercon team at the time of our acquisition and will aid Bel’s goal to accelerate the geographic diversification of our manufacturing footprint.” Eyal Shary, CEO of Enercon, added, “We are proud of our investment in India and our ability to grow our manufacturing base within it. The Enercon team did an amazing job of keeping this project on track even during the acquisition process and we look forward to the combined company benefitting from the additional space.”







About Bel







Bel (



www.belfuse.com



) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.







Company Contact:







Lynn Hutkin





VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations







ir@belf.com









Investor Contact:







Three Part Advisors





Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner





631-418-4339







jyoung@threepa.com



;



shooser@threepa.com





