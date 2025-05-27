Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Leadership Transition as Dan Bernstein Becomes Chairman and Farouq Tuweiq Assumes CEO Role

Bel Fuse Inc. announces leadership transition as Dan Bernstein becomes Chairman; Farouq Tuweiq becomes CEO, marking a new growth phase.

Bel Fuse Inc. is announcing a significant leadership change as Dan Bernstein transitions from President and CEO to Chairman of the Board after 45 years with the company. Under Bernstein's leadership as CEO since 2001, Bel Fuse experienced substantial growth, increasing its revenue from under $100 million to over $600 million and completing 19 acquisitions. Farouq Tuweiq, who has served as CFO for the past four years, will take over as CEO, bringing a data-driven leadership style and a focus on strategic financial management. Bernstein expressed confidence in Tuweiq and the new executive team to lead the company into its next growth chapter. Bel Fuse designs and manufactures a range of electronic products for various industries, including defense, telecommunications, and automotive.

Dan Bernstein, after over 45 years of service, is transitioning to Chairman of the Board, ensuring continued leadership and vision for the company.

Farouq Tuweiq, previously CFO, steps into the CEO role, bringing a data-driven leadership style and experience in strategic financial management.

The company has experienced significant growth, expanding from under $100 million to more than $600 million in revenue during Bernstein's tenure as CEO.

Bel is well-positioned for long-term success with a strong financial foundation and a committed executive team prepared to execute future growth strategies.

Transitioning leadership can create uncertainty within the organization, potentially affecting employee morale and operational continuity.

Dan Bernstein's departure as CEO after a long tenure may raise concerns among stakeholders about the future direction and stability of the company under new leadership.

There is no mention of a succession plan or specific strategy for how the new CEO will maintain or build upon the growth achieved during Bernstein's leadership, which could lead to skepticism about future performance.

What leadership changes occurred at Bel Fuse Inc. recently?

Dan Bernstein is stepping down as CEO to become Chairman of the Board, with Farouq Tuweiq taking over as CEO.

How has Dan Bernstein impacted Bel Fuse during his tenure?

Under Dan’s leadership, Bel Fuse grew from under $100 million to over $600 million in revenue and completed 19 strategic acquisitions.

Who is Farouq Tuweiq, and what is his background?

Farouq Tuweiq was previously the CFO and is known for his strategic leadership and data-driven approach to financial management.

What industries does Bel Fuse Inc. serve with its products?

Bel Fuse markets products primarily for defense, aerospace, telecommunications, computing, and automotive industries among others.

Where can I find more information about Bel Fuse Inc.?

More information is available on Bel Fuse's official website at www.belfuse.com.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







A New Chapter for Bel Fuse Inc.







Today marks an exciting milestone in Bel Fuse’s journey.





After more than two decades leading the company as President and Chief Executive Officer — and over 45 years of service — Dan Bernstein will be stepping into a new role as Chairman of the Board following today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





Dan’s tenure as CEO began in 2001, and during that time, he led Bel through a period of significant transformation. Under his guidance, Bel grew from under $100 million in revenue to more than $600 million, expanded the global footprint, and completed 19 strategic acquisitions. His impact goes beyond numbers; his vision, drive, and belief in people have built a company that has a passion for progress, openness to new ideas, and a drive to get things done.





With this transition Farouq Tuweiq steps into the role of CEO. Over the past four years, within his role as CFO, Farouq has been a strategic partner to Dan in bringing a fresh perspective and data-driven leadership style to Bel. He played a key role in strengthening Bel’s financial foundation, refining strategic focus, and positioning the business for long-term success. With much of the groundwork and “self help” portion of our journey complete, Bel enters its next chapter of growth. Farouq’s track record to-date coupled with his background in investment banking, finance and strategic leadership will bode well for Bel in executing on our growth strategy and other future goals.





“I could not be more excited for the future of Bel under the leadership of Farouq and his Executive Team. Farouq has been a proven leader within Bel, inspiring motivation for continuous improvement across the organization and I have full confidence in the abilities of the new Team as they lead Bel into the next chapter,” said Dan Bernstein.







About Bel







Bel (



www.belfuse.com



) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount, industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.







