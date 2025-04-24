BEL FUSE Earnings Results: $BELFA Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEL FUSE ($BELFA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $152,240,000, beating estimates of $151,667,500 by $572,500.

BEL FUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of BEL FUSE stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEL FUSE Government Contracts

We have seen $126,480 of award payments to $BELFA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BEL FUSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BELFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

