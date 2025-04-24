BEL FUSE Earnings Results: $BELFA Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEL FUSE ($BELFA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $152,240,000, beating estimates of $151,667,500 by $572,500.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BELFA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BEL FUSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of BEL FUSE stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC removed 96,800 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,719,744
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 45,710 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,556
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 11,300 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,017,904
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 11,031 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,672
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,945 shares (+199.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,925
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,574 shares (+159.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $592,185
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 5,999 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $540,389
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BEL FUSE Government Contracts
We have seen $126,480 of award payments to $BELFA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510659230!COUPLER,DIRECTIONAL: $37,400
- 8510909174!COUPLING ASSEMBLY,T: $14,436
- 8510735662!DUMMY LOAD,ELECTRIC: $13,945
- 8510789194!DUMMY LOAD,ELECTRIC: $10,730
- 8511116929!DUMMY LOAD,ELECTRIC: $10,071
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
BEL FUSE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BELFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BEL FUSE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BELFA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.