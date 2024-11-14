News & Insights

Stocks
BELFA

Bel Fuse closes majority stake acquisition of Enercon

November 14, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bel Fuse (BELFA) announced that it has closed the previously announced majority stake acquisition of Enercon Technologies, from Fortissimo Capital based on an enterprise value of $400 million. Bel has acquired an 80% stake upfront for $320 million, plus up to $10 million of potential earnout payments for the 2025-2026 period, with the intent to purchase the remaining 20% by early 2027 based on future EBITDA performance. The transaction was funded through utilization of cash on hand of approximately $80 million, with approximately $240 million provided through incremental borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BELFA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BELFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.