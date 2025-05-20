Markets
Bel Fuse CFO Farouq Tuweiq To Be New CEO, Lynn Hutkin To Succeed

May 20, 2025 — 11:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA), Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Farouq Tuweiq will step down from the position immediately following the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held May 27, 2025.

On that same date, Tuweiq will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following this, the company named Lynn Hutkin as the new CFO. Prior to this, Hutkin served in the role of Vice President of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations along with her designation as Principal Accounting Officer for Bel.

Currently, BELFA is trading at $67.74 on the Nasdaq.

