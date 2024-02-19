Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bel Fuse BELFB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.



For the fourth quarter, Bel Fuse expects revenues between $146 million and $154 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $152.86 million, suggesting a decline of 9.66% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.44 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a fall of 6.67% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Bel Fuse’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 56.92%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for Bel Fuse prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Bel Fuse’s fourth-quarter 2023 results are expected to have benefited from the increasing adoption of its solutions, owing to rising demand across defense, aerospace and e-mobility end markets.



The company's diverse product offerings across Connectivity, Power, and Magnetic segments are expected to have contributed to stable sales.



Strength in the Connectivity Solutions group, particularly across defense and aerospace markets, is expected to have bolstered its top-line growth during the quarter under review.



Growing momentum across the Power Group, due to robust front-end power and mobility products, is expected to have been a key growth catalyst for the company.



Bel Fuse’s expanding product portfolio, increasing demand and favorable shift in product mix are expected to have bolstered the top line in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Bel Fuse has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

