Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed at $25.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 7.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bel Fuse as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Bel Fuse is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

BELFB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $621.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.79% and +14.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bel Fuse is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bel Fuse has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.53, which means Bel Fuse is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



