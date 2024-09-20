Bel Fuse (BELFB) Soars 16.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Bel Fuse BELFB shares ended the last trading session 16.5% higher at $80.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Belfuse is benefiting from an expanding product portfolio, increasing end-customer demand and a favorable product mix.

This maker of electronic products for circuits is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -45.2%. Revenues are expected to be $122.92 million, down 22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bel Fuse, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BELFB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bel Fuse is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Flex FLEX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.2% higher at $32.40. FLEX has returned -2.2% in the past month.

For Flex , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.7% over the past month to $0.57. This represents a change of -16.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Flex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

