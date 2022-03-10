Bel Fuse (BELFB) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BELFB's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of BELFB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 42.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that BELFB could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at BELFB's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BELFB for more gains in the near future.

