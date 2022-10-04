Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed the most recent trading day at $26.65, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 0.83% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Bel Fuse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 49.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $621.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.79% and +14.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bel Fuse has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BELFB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.