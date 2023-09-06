Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed at $51.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had gained 2.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.06% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bel Fuse as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Bel Fuse is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158 million, down 11.11% from the year-ago period.

BELFB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $650.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.61% and -0.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bel Fuse currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bel Fuse has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.36, so we one might conclude that Bel Fuse is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

