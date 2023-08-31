Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed the most recent trading day at $52.30, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bel Fuse as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158 million, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $650.12 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.61% and -0.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bel Fuse is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bel Fuse currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.66, so we one might conclude that Bel Fuse is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

