Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed at $32.92, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 10.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Bel Fuse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.18 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.

BELFB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $643.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.45% and +18.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bel Fuse is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Bel Fuse currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that Bel Fuse is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

