Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed at $24.56, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 8.35% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Bel Fuse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bel Fuse is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159 million, up 8.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $621.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.79% and +14.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bel Fuse is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bel Fuse is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.