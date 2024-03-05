Bel Fuse (BELFB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bel Fuse (BELFB) closed at $55.35, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.02% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

The the stock of maker of electronic products for circuits has fallen by 16.83% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bel Fuse in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.04, signifying a 16.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.47 million, down 25.46% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and a revenue of $564.75 million, representing changes of -28.02% and -11.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.28% lower. At present, Bel Fuse boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Bel Fuse is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.47, which means Bel Fuse is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

