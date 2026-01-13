Bel Fuse About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BELFB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/15/26, Bel Fuse Inc (Symbol: BELFB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 1/30/26. As a percentage of BELFB's recent stock price of $188.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BELFB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BELFB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BELFB's low point in its 52 week range is $57.995 per share, with $191.4822 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.00.

In Tuesday trading, Bel Fuse Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

