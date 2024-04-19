BEKE or Z: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Real Estate - Operations sector have probably already heard of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) and Zillow (Z). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Zillow are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BEKE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BEKE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.22, while Z has a forward P/E of 25.07. We also note that BEKE has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. Z currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22.

Another notable valuation metric for BEKE is its P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, Z has a P/B of 2.16.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BEKE's Value grade of B and Z's Value grade of F.

BEKE stands above Z thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BEKE is the superior value option right now.

