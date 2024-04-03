BEKE or Z: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Real Estate - Operations sector might want to consider either KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) or Zillow (Z). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Zillow are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BEKE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BEKE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.65, while Z has a forward P/E of 28.10. We also note that BEKE has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. Z currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36.

Another notable valuation metric for BEKE is its P/B ratio of 1.74. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, Z has a P/B of 2.42.

Based on these metrics and many more, BEKE holds a Value grade of B, while Z has a Value grade of F.

BEKE stands above Z thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BEKE is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.