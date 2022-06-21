BEKE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.57, changing hands as high as $17.99 per share. KE Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEKE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.31 per share, with $52.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

