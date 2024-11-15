Bekaert SA’s Recent Share Transactions on Euronext

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA has been actively managing its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, acquiring 8,800 shares and selling 6,896 shares on Euronext Brussels in the past week. As of November 13, 2024, Bekaert holds 3.44% of its total outstanding shares. This strategic move aligns with Bekaert’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global leader in material science and steel wire transformation.

