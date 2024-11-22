Bekaert SA Launches €200 Million Share Buyback Program

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bekaert SA has initiated a share buyback program, starting with a €25 million tranche set to conclude by February 2025, as part of a broader €200 million initiative aimed at reducing the company’s outstanding shares. This move follows approval from the Board of Directors and aligns with the company’s strategic financial management goals.
For further insights into GB:0OQJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.