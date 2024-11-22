News & Insights

Bekaert SA Launches €200 Million Share Buyback Program

November 22, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA has initiated a share buyback program, starting with a €25 million tranche set to conclude by February 2025, as part of a broader €200 million initiative aimed at reducing the company’s outstanding shares. This move follows approval from the Board of Directors and aligns with the company’s strategic financial management goals.

