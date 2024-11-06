News & Insights

Beisen Holding Ltd. Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Beisen Holding Ltd. (HK:9669) has released an update.

Beisen Holding Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, to discuss the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend payment. This development is significant for investors monitoring the company’s financial performance and potential returns.

