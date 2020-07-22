Being The Right Kind Of Advisor

Every professional within the financial services industry has experienced the “push button” phenomenon. The notion that “easy solutions” exist to corral leads and prospects with a “one-stop shop” as long as you can invest in a platform that will provide the “push button” solution. From direct mail to sales funnels to sponsoring events and everything in-between, we have seen the breadth of approaches that exist to facilitate new relationships.

For firm efficiency, these seem like a smart option as they appear to save time and may give you the results you think you are looking for. Yet, if you are looking to truly attract the right kind of clients, you have to do your due diligence in putting yourself in their shoes and understanding what their daily lives look like.

Why does this matter?

In an age where advisors are a dime-a-dozen and use similar marketing tactics, you have to separate yourself with a deeper understanding of the families, individuals, and professionals you serve. This requires you to step out of your comfort zone as a Financial Advisor and become a "Life Advisor," of sorts.

That seems like a very loaded shift with lots of differing interpretations and you are right to assume so. To clarify, I am suggesting that you need to create a profound and authentic understanding of yourself so you can better relate to the individuals you are seeking to advise. Regardless of what walk of life you come from, your ability to create meaningful relationships starts with the relationship you have within you.

The challenge is that so many professionals do not have a genuine and sincere understanding of themselves, their story as well as the role they play in their clients’ lives. What they know about their role stems from industry practice and labels instead of human understanding. This creates a very large disparity in the quality of interactions, service, and effectiveness that individual professionals can provide. Is this a fault of their own? Absolutely not.

The majority of advisors grind and hustle their way to firm success through relentless hours on the job and learning the latest sales techniques. There is nothing wrong with running your practice and building your pipeline in this fashion; for all intents and purposes it has proven itself to be good enough.

The challenge, however, is that good enough might not cut it for the kind of high-profile investors you may be wanting to attract. The “push button” approach will not get you in front of folks who have family offices, generational wealth, and investment power often reserved within the top 1% of the country. Getting in front of these folks and building a solid relationship requires consistency and relentless self-exploration.

Many human beings, let alone advisors and other professionals, have not pushed themselves to understand their own psychology and neurocircuitry. Each one of us has a frontal lobe within our brains; this particular area controls our personality and emotions, and it does not like change. Rather, it prefers building upon previous models, behaviors and interpretations. Starting fresh requires immense effort and a dive into unknown parts of your conscious and subconscious that is seldom explored, yet holds the key to becoming a more authentic human being which makes you a more effective professional.

You see, extraordinarily successful individuals are often attracted to authenticity, originality, and self-growth. They tend to look for ways to push the depths of their own understanding as they have already reached financial success and are happy with the results they have achieved. Where they lack and what attracts them is what they have not figured out within themselves. For you to provide more value to your relationship with them, you have to embody where they are coming from and be able to speak the same language.

The only way for you to do that is to identify your limitations as a human being, address them, and progressively walk a path that calls for honesty, authenticity, growth, emotional equilibrium, and genuine well-being for yourself and those you serve. Start with identifying what you are most proud of as well as what you are most disappointed with in your life. From there, you can begin taking initial steps into what limitations exist that are holding you back from your full potential as not just an advisor, but more importantly, an authentic human being.

