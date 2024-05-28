News & Insights

BeijingWest Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

BeijingWest International (HK:2339) has released an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of director re-elections, the adoption of a new share option scheme, and provided general mandates for the issuing and repurchasing of shares. This marks a strong consensus among stakeholders for the company’s strategic directions and governance.

