BeijingWest Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Transactions

BeijingWest International (HK:2339) has released an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to revisions of 2024 annual caps and new transactions for 2025-2027. The circular, initially set for release by October 30, 2024, will now be dispatched by November 29, 2024, due to additional time needed for finalizing information. Investors should stay tuned for updates as the company prepares for its extraordinary general meeting.

