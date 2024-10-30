News & Insights

Stocks

BeijingWest Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Transactions

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BeijingWest International (HK:2339) has released an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to revisions of 2024 annual caps and new transactions for 2025-2027. The circular, initially set for release by October 30, 2024, will now be dispatched by November 29, 2024, due to additional time needed for finalizing information. Investors should stay tuned for updates as the company prepares for its extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into HK:2339 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.