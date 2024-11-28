News & Insights

BeijingWest Announces Delay in Transaction Circular

November 28, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

BeijingWest International (HK:2339) has released an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited has announced a further delay in dispatching a circular related to revised 2024 annual caps and new continuing connected transactions for 2025-2027. Originally slated for release by November 29, 2024, the circular is now expected by December 16, 2024. This postponement is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

