Beijing's Universal Resort reopens Oct 31 after COVID measures

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Universal Resort in Chinese capital city Beijing will reopen on Monday after temporarily shutting due to COVID-19 prevention measures, a post on the amusement park operator's social media account showed.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

