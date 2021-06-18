Beijing’s jab rate shames Hong Kong

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mainland China’s push to get its citizens jabbed has accelerated, with Reuters data showing approximately one-third https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china of the country’s 1.4 billion people have been inoculated against Covid-19. Local media reports that in the capital city of Beijing, with almost as many people as Australia, 72% of residents have had the shot. The People’s Republic is still some way behind the United States, where over half the population has had at least one stick, but it is averaging over 16 million new doses per day.

Then there’s Hong Kong. The city’s isolation made containing contagion easier. But success, combined with vaccine scepticism and distrust in government, has encouraged citizens to skip the jab; only two in 10 residents have been inoculated. Officials, desperate to reopen borders to revive tourism and help bankers make deals, are turning to corporations to dangle perks and mulling cutting 21 days of mandated quarantine to seven https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-17/hong-kong-approves-plan-to-ease-city-s-strict-travel-quarantine?srnd=premium-asia for vaccinated travellers. But visitors can still carry viral variants to unvaccinated people, risking fresh outbreaks. Reopening this way could undo the economic recovery. (By Pete Sweeney)

