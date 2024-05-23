News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Urban Construction’s Resolutions Approved

May 23, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2023 Annual General Meeting have been passed with overwhelming shareholder approval. Notably, a cash dividend for 2023 has been approved at RMB0.1724 per share, expected to be distributed by August 22, 2024. Shareholders present at the meeting represented approximately 76.8% of the voting shares, and the appointed scrutineer for the vote was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

For further insights into HK:1599 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.