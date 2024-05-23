Beijing Urban Construction’s Resolutions Approved

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2023 Annual General Meeting have been passed with overwhelming shareholder approval. Notably, a cash dividend for 2023 has been approved at RMB0.1724 per share, expected to be distributed by August 22, 2024. Shareholders present at the meeting represented approximately 76.8% of the voting shares, and the appointed scrutineer for the vote was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

