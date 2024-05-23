News & Insights

Beijing Urban Construction Declares Final Dividend

May 23, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd has announced an ordinary final dividend of RMB 0.1724 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to be paid in HKD at a rate of 1.098143, totaling HKD 0.18932 per share. The dividend is subject to a 10% withholding tax for non-resident enterprise shareholders under PRC tax law, with payment scheduled for August 22, 2024, following shareholder approval on May 23, 2024.

