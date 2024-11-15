News & Insights

Beijing Urban Construction Appoints New Executive Director

November 15, 2024

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd. has successfully passed a resolution at its recent extraordinary general meeting, appointing Xia Xiujiang as an executive director. The meeting saw a robust shareholder turnout, with over 76% of shares with voting rights represented. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s leadership as it navigates future challenges.

