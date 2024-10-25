Beijing Urban Construction Appoints New Executive Director

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. Xia Xiujiang as an executive director and general manager, effective October 25, 2024, pending shareholder approval. Mr. Xia brings extensive experience from various leadership roles within the company, enhancing its strategic capabilities in the construction industry. With his appointment, the company aims to reinforce its market position and drive future growth.

