Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine (HKEX:3613) Price Target Increased by 11.35% to 17.67

The average one-year price target for Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine (HKEX:3613) has been revised to 17.67 / share. This is an increase of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 15.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.26 to a high of 19.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.06% from the latest reported closing price of 14.24 / share.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3613 is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.61% to 14,159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3613 by 44.17% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,056K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3613 by 19.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,785K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3613 by 8.10% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,428K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 921K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.