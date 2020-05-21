Beijing to unveil plans for national security laws in Hong Kong- report

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Beijing will announce a resolution for national security legislation in Hong Kong, proscribing secession, foreign interference and terrorism, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The draft resolution will presented as a motion to National People’s Congress on Friday, the report said, adding that the new legislation would ban all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and any external interference in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

