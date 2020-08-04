Beijing threatens retaliation over U.S. actions against Chinese journalists

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will retaliate if Washington continues what it described as hostile actions against Chinese journalists based in the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the ministry understands that no Chinese journalist in the United States have had their application for a visa renewal approved since Washington in May moved to limit their visas to 90 days with an option for an extension.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.