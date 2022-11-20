Beijing Stock Exchange launches benchmark index as it seeks to lure investors

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Beijing Stock Exchange's (BSE) benchmark index opened up 2% on its Monday debut as the year-old market tasked with fostering innovative small companies attempts to build liquidity and narrow the gap with larger exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The publishing of the BSE 50 Index .CSI899050 is part of a raft of measures designed to drum up investor interest, including plans to halve trading fees, allow margin financing, and introduce market marking.

The first anniversary package is aimed at luring fresh capital and accelerating initial public offerings (IPOs) in a market endorsed by President Xi Jinping with a mandate to fund innovative small companies called "little giants" that specialise in niche sectors.

"This is 'common prosperity' in financing," said Zhou Yunnan, founder of NS Capital Co, referring to Xi's drive toward social equality that led to crackdowns on tech giants such as Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

But he added that a liquidity shortage is the "most pressing" teething issue facing the exchange, which competes for capital with the bigger Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses.

Combined daily turnover of the 126 companies listed on the Beijing bourse is merely around 1 billion yuan ($140.47 million), less than that of the single most actively-traded stock listed in Shanghai.

The rollout of the BSE 50 Index - which tracks the exchange's biggest companies including Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber Co 836077.BJE and BTR New Material Group 835185.BJE - will provide "a tool to monitor overall performance," general manager Sui Qiang said in comments on BSE's website.

Several fund houses are in talks to develop investment products based on the index, which will improve market liquidity and investor structure, he added.

So far this year, 50 companies raised a total of 10 billion yuan via IPOs on the Beijing bourse, according to Refinitiv data. In contrast, more than 100 companies raised 203.5 billion yuan on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market, while 164 billion yuan was raised on Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext via 133 IPOs.

Zhu Haibin, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities, expects the exchange's IPO market to expand rapidly next year on improving liquidity.

"We expect 2023 to be a key turning point that will see the Beijing Stock Exchange become bigger, and stronger," Zhu wrote in a report to clients.

Mandy Zhu, head of China global banking at UBS, said the Swiss bank has little business exposure to the Beijing exchange yet, but is closely monitoring its development.

"The Beijing exchange helps nurture 'little giants', which may consider relocating to other Chinese bourses, or listing in Hong Kong. That will create opportunities for our investment banking business."

($1 = 7.1192 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; additional reporting by Jason Xue; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.