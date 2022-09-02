Beijing stock exchange drafts rules for margin lending, short selling

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Beijing stock exchange issued draft rules for margin trading and securities lending, it said in a statement on Friday.

The margin deposit should be no less than 100% in margin trading, and no less than 50% in securities lending, the exchange said, adding stocks in public companies, equity funds, bonds and money market funds can all be used as deposits.

