Beijing SinoHytec Reports Q3 Income Rise Amid Losses

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. reported a 16.4% increase in operating income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to last year, reaching RMB 16,276.45. Despite this growth, the company continues to face financial challenges with a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 11,666.11, highlighting ongoing profitability concerns. The firm also reduced its research and development investments by 24.49% as it navigates these financial hurdles.

