News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing SinoHytec Announces New Strategic Agreements

October 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2402) has released an update.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. has entered into agreements with SinoHytec Hydrogen Energy for the supply of goods and technological services essential for production and research. These agreements, effective from October 2024 to December 2026, are classified as continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating annual reporting and review. Interested directors have abstained from voting, ensuring transparency in these transactions.

For further insights into HK:2402 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.