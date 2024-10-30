Beijing SinoHytec Announces New Strategic Agreements

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2402) has released an update.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. has entered into agreements with SinoHytec Hydrogen Energy for the supply of goods and technological services essential for production and research. These agreements, effective from October 2024 to December 2026, are classified as continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating annual reporting and review. Interested directors have abstained from voting, ensuring transparency in these transactions.

For further insights into HK:2402 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.