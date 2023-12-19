Beijing scraps regional restrictions for some Russian farm exports -watchdog

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Beijing has dropped regional restrictions on exports of corn, rice, soybeans and rapeseed from Russia to China, Russia's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday.

An addendum to a phytosanitary agreement was signed during a visit to China by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Until now, Russia has been able to export these crops to China only from the border regions of Primorsky, Zabaikalsky, Khabarovsk, Amur and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

