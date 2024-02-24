Beijing Roborock Technology Co. (SHSE:688169) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 386.35

The average one-year price target for Beijing Roborock Technology Co. (SHSE:688169) has been revised to 386.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 364.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 323.20 to a high of 501.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.87% from the latest reported closing price of 322.30 / share.

Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Maintains 0.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Roborock Technology Co.. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 79.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 688169 is 0.25%, an increase of 45.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 241.39% to 746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POEYX - Origin Emerging Markets Fund holds 318K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 33.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 688169 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

MEMSX - Mercer Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BELSX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Long holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

